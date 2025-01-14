The State That's Home To The World's Largest Arby's

If you've seen one Arby's, you've seen them all, right? Hold on a minute. There's one Arby's that is known to be the world's largest, and it's located in Virginia.

The Arby's off I-95 in Colonial Heights, Virginia, is unlike any other. The fast-food — not to be confused with fast-casual — restaurant, located outside Virginia's capital city of Richmond, boasts 7,125 square feet, which is approximately three times bigger than your typical Arby's. From the outside, it looks like an interstate rest area, but once you're inside, you'll discover that the size of the restaurant isn't its only distinguishing feature.

This Arby's has a Western lodge theme, complete with wooden furnishings and a fireplace. Cacti greet you as you enter the restaurant, and quotes from Will Rogers hang across the windows that line the terracotta-colored walls, adding to the Old West decor. A tree grows right inside the building and American flags lead you down the food court-style ordering stations.