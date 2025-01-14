The State That's Home To The World's Largest Arby's
If you've seen one Arby's, you've seen them all, right? Hold on a minute. There's one Arby's that is known to be the world's largest, and it's located in Virginia.
The Arby's off I-95 in Colonial Heights, Virginia, is unlike any other. The fast-food — not to be confused with fast-casual — restaurant, located outside Virginia's capital city of Richmond, boasts 7,125 square feet, which is approximately three times bigger than your typical Arby's. From the outside, it looks like an interstate rest area, but once you're inside, you'll discover that the size of the restaurant isn't its only distinguishing feature.
This Arby's has a Western lodge theme, complete with wooden furnishings and a fireplace. Cacti greet you as you enter the restaurant, and quotes from Will Rogers hang across the windows that line the terracotta-colored walls, adding to the Old West decor. A tree grows right inside the building and American flags lead you down the food court-style ordering stations.
A unique and varied menu
Not interested in a traditional slow-roasted beef sandwich? No problem. This Arby's has a Mexican barbecue station with menu items such as burritos and tacos. Craving Greek food? Order a gyro. Or, maybe you just want a plain, old hamburger. All those and more can be found on the menu.
While the Virginia Arby's may be the world's largest, it's nowhere near as big as the world's largest McDonald's. The massive McDonald's, located in Orlando, Florida, near Walt Disney World Resort, is 19,000 square feet! Like the behemoth Arby's, this McDonald's has a crazy menu with items such as pizzas, Philly cheesesteaks, and pasta.
If you're an Arby's purist, don't worry. You can still order slow-roasted roast beef sandwiches — don't forget the Horsey Sauce, Arby's famous curly fries or a Reuben sandwich, which we think is the only sandwich at Arby's you should be ordering at the Colonial Heights, Virginia location. You can enjoy all your favorites in the unique surroundings of the world's biggest Arby's.