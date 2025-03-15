The Fast Food Chain That's Known For Its Ketchup Of All Things

Regional fast food chains can inspire intense loyalty from their fans. But while superfans of these restaurants often focus on bigger items, like the "animal style" burgers on the secret menu at the California-based In-N-Out, one Texas chain draws a lot of its cult appeal from a condiment. And if you've been to the Lone Star State, you may already know that we're talking about Whataburger ketchup.

Born in a roadside shack in 1950, Whataburger began distributing its own fancy ketchup in single-serve plastic tubs in 1985, to instant success. The company claims that the secret to the ketchup's deliciousness is fresh ingredients plus a blend of spices. And while that spice combination is a company secret, it's other ingredients include tomato concentrate, sugar, distilled vinegar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and natural flavors. Noting that its bottled ketchup is one of the saltiest — with 200 milligrams of sodium per tablespoon — the Daily Meal rated Whataburger among the unhealthiest store-bought ketchups.

In addition to saltiness, some customers note that Whataburger ketchup is also sweeter than national brands like Heinz, while others say it's Whataburger's spicy variety that stands out. Perhaps most importantly, though, Whataburger ketchup is thick and viscous — perfect for staying on your dipped french fries.