The Fast Food Chain That's Known For Its Ketchup Of All Things
Regional fast food chains can inspire intense loyalty from their fans. But while superfans of these restaurants often focus on bigger items, like the "animal style" burgers on the secret menu at the California-based In-N-Out, one Texas chain draws a lot of its cult appeal from a condiment. And if you've been to the Lone Star State, you may already know that we're talking about Whataburger ketchup.
Born in a roadside shack in 1950, Whataburger began distributing its own fancy ketchup in single-serve plastic tubs in 1985, to instant success. The company claims that the secret to the ketchup's deliciousness is fresh ingredients plus a blend of spices. And while that spice combination is a company secret, it's other ingredients include tomato concentrate, sugar, distilled vinegar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and natural flavors. Noting that its bottled ketchup is one of the saltiest — with 200 milligrams of sodium per tablespoon — the Daily Meal rated Whataburger among the unhealthiest store-bought ketchups.
In addition to saltiness, some customers note that Whataburger ketchup is also sweeter than national brands like Heinz, while others say it's Whataburger's spicy variety that stands out. Perhaps most importantly, though, Whataburger ketchup is thick and viscous — perfect for staying on your dipped french fries.
Whataburger ketchup gets spicy
The spicy ketchup debuted in 2011 after the thick, salty, and sweet original version became a smash hit across Whataburger's hundreds of U.S. locations. Whataburger spicy ketchup is much like the original recipe, but with the addition of a red jalapeño pepper puree for a little kick. You can now find Whataburger in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
Because red jalapeños are riper than more common green jalapeños, they can also be spicier — yet fans report that Whataburger spicy ketchup is not that hot. Rather, it has a hint of a heat that remains welcoming to people who don't take well to spicy food and puts it on the lower end of Daily Meal's spicy fast food sauces.
Whataburger spicy ketchup was popular enough that not only did the chain add it to the regular menu in 2013, but in that same year, it began bottling its spicy and original ketchup — and mustard – for sale at grocery stores. You can also buy the ketchup and other Whataburger sauces like Jalapeño Ranch on the Whatastore section of Whataburger's website. The ketchup is $3 per bottle.