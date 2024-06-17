These Are The US States Where You Can Find Whataburger

The definitive winner of the "best fast food burger" is a hotly contested topic – and your rank likely has more to do with where you live than anything else. While most consumers have opinions on national chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, it is the regional chains that make all the difference. West Coast burger lovers swear that In-N-Out is the superior burger, and Midwesterners starkly defend Culver's never having tried a bite of the South's favorite, Whataburger. Some believe that until you have tried all the regional favorites, you cannot accurately rank the best fast-food burgers. If you want to try a Whataburger for yourself, you only have a few states from which to choose.

In case you didn't know, Whataburger is a Texas-based fast-food chain specializing in burgers, chicken, and fries. The first location opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950. More than 70 years later, the chain now has 284 operating locations across its home state of Texas, along with an additional 88 restaurants across 12 states in the southern and western parts of the United States: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.