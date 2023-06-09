The 12 Spiciest Fast Food Sauces, Ranked From Mild To Extreme

Everyone has a different palate. Some people appreciate a little zest to their food, while some appreciate plenty of spice. Many others enjoy flat-out heat. No matter where you stand on the taste spectrum, you will be delighted to know that your favorite fast-food chains have a little bit of everything for you to sink your teeth into. This applies where you're in the mood for tacos, burgers, chicken, or any other fast-food fare. If you're unsure about where you stand, it makes sense to start slow with milder options and then work your way up.

Duly warned — it's scorching at the top. Make sure that you have a cold beverage nearby when you work your way through the rankings. Each sauce on this list has lots of flavors and pairs well with the food sold at these fast-food restaurants. This guide of 12 spicy fast food sauces will start you off with beginner sauces as you work your way up to the fieriest.