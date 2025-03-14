Here's Why Your Birria Meat Is So Tough (And How To Fix It)

Birria is a dish that rewards patience — when done right, the meat turns silky, the broth becomes rich with spice, and the whole thing begs to be scooped up with warm tortillas. But if your birria ends up tough instead of fall-apart tender, there's a reason for that.

Daily Meal spoke with Orlando Trejo, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets and Secrets Moxché in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to get to the bottom of why birria beef sometimes misses the mark. As Trejo explains, birria is defined by slow cooking, and the choice of meat is key to achieving the right texture. While traditional birria is made with goat, a naturally tender meat, beef versions require a bit more attention.

"Toughness often results from using lean cuts with little fat," Trejo says. Without enough marbling, the meat struggles to stay juicy, even with long cooking times. The marbling on a cut of beef is important — not just for flavor, but for tenderness. Trejo recommends choosing a cut with just the right balance of fat and connective tissue, "such as beef shank or chuck," ensuring the meat will soften properly during cooking.