Here's Why Your Birria Meat Is So Tough (And How To Fix It)
Birria is a dish that rewards patience — when done right, the meat turns silky, the broth becomes rich with spice, and the whole thing begs to be scooped up with warm tortillas. But if your birria ends up tough instead of fall-apart tender, there's a reason for that.
Daily Meal spoke with Orlando Trejo, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets and Secrets Moxché in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to get to the bottom of why birria beef sometimes misses the mark. As Trejo explains, birria is defined by slow cooking, and the choice of meat is key to achieving the right texture. While traditional birria is made with goat, a naturally tender meat, beef versions require a bit more attention.
"Toughness often results from using lean cuts with little fat," Trejo says. Without enough marbling, the meat struggles to stay juicy, even with long cooking times. The marbling on a cut of beef is important — not just for flavor, but for tenderness. Trejo recommends choosing a cut with just the right balance of fat and connective tissue, "such as beef shank or chuck," ensuring the meat will soften properly during cooking.
Slow and steady: the key to perfectly tender birria
Even with the right cut, how you cook it matters just as much. Orlando Trejo points out, "Cooking [the meat] too quickly at high temperatures" is a huge misstep that prevents the meat from becoming tender. Instead, birria benefits from a slow, steady braise. He advises keeping the temperature low — around 120 degrees Celsius or 250 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 8 hours — to help get that tender texture it's known for.
Rushing the process won't just affect tenderness; it can also weaken the depth of flavor. Cooking low and slow lets the fat break down gradually and gives the seasonings time to develop. The difference between a tough, underwhelming birria and one that's rich and silky often comes down to patience.
Even before the cooking starts, Trejo notes that marinating the meat "with smoked chilies and a rich beef broth" helps infuse deep flavor. So, whether you're enjoying authentic birria as a stew or packed into tacos, the right cut, proper heat, and a little patience will ensure it turns out just as luscious as it should be.