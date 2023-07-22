Five Guys' Method For Perfectly Juicy Burgers Is Just 3 Steps

Five Guys may be pretty expensive, there's no doubt about that, but the company will tell you that you pay such a high price because you're getting only the very best. In fact, Five Guys not only charges a premium because it's so confident in the quality of its burgers and fries, but it also institutes a three-step process to ensure you're getting the absolute juiciest burger possible.

The process was detailed by employee Maezion Henix to Insider in 2021. First, the cold burger meat is placed on the ripping hot grill and cooked for about one minute. The second stage involves flipping the burger over and then smashing the meat down with the use of what Henix describes as a specialized "tool," before allowing the burger to cook for approximately two more minutes. In the third and final stage, the beef patty is moved to a special section of the grill where it finishes cooking. Henix also notes that the burger is moved from stage two to stage three when it starts to bleed, or release blood from the beef, which indicates that the meat remains juicy but isn't quite done just yet.

Now that we have some idea of the stages, what are the benefits of each stage? How does this three-step process result in a better, juicier burger?