When you think of frozen yogurt, a few brands might come to mind; you might even have a favorite among them. But if you grew up in the '80s and '90s, one thing's for sure: That list of brands in your head includes TCBY. But since those froyo-filled decades, where has the chain gone?

In its heyday, TCBY was ubiquitous across the U.S. No shopping mall food court or Blockbuster movie night was complete without it. Fans of all ages happily lined up for a sweet swirl of Golden Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, or White Chocolate Mousse topped with a generous sprinkling of crumbled candy bars, chopped fruit, granola, or gummy bears (that were inevitably frozen to a barely chewable consistency, but somehow still delicious).

Today, it's easy to find online tributes to the glory days of TCBY (and its jingle) but much harder to locate a brick-and-mortar shop. As the nationwide froyo frenzy of the late '90s and early 2000s slowed, the franchise that started it all fell out of fashion. A look back at the rise and fall of TCBY is not only packed with nostalgia, but also insights into the industry as a whole. Grab a colorful (or even color-changing) plastic spoon, and let's dive in.