7 Frozen Yogurt Chains That Just Disappeared

Another popular Singaporean froyo spot had to shut its doors but left a small bit of hope for fans that it might come back again if conditions are right. After 15 years in business, Yoguru closed down in January 2022. "Dear Valued Customers of Yoguru, as we close our shutters one final time today, we would like to thank each and every one of you for supporting us throughout all these years and also during this current pandemic. It has been an honor for us to be able to serve you all these 15 years and we thank you from our hearts," a statement published on Instagram read.

Although the store's specific reasons for going out of business were not stated, we can only assume that by mentioning the pandemic and the timing of the post what the cause was. The dip in business caused by more people staying home and the overall wane in interest in frozen yogurt as a treat likely contributed to its demise. "We're not sure when but we'll be back and we'll inform here first so do stay tuned to our page. Do Take care and be safe – Management of Yoguru," the statement finishes.