The Chick-Fil-A Hack For An Extra Saucy Sandwich
One of the hallmarks of Chick-fil-A is its variety of dipping sauces, from Polynesian and Sweet and Spicy Sriracha to Zesty Buffalo and its signature Chick-fil-A sauce. But wouldn't it be great if those sauces could also double as marinades for its sandwiches? Well, now they can — and you can do it yourself thanks to a viral sandwich bag hack.
It's a convenient and mess-free way to enjoy the popular restaurant chain's beloved chicken sandwich. The hack involves placing the chicken patty into the sandwich bag, adding your favorite Chick-fil-A sauce, and shaking until the chicken patty is perfectly sauced. This ingenious method ensures that every bite is infused with the delicious flavor of the sauce without any of the hassle or mess typically associated with saucing a sandwich.
Fans of the hack praise its simplicity and effectiveness, as it allows them to boost the sauciness of their favorite Chick-fil-A sandwiches with ease, whether they're on the go or dining at home. "You have to toss it in the bag to cover the whole breast evenly, and the flavor soaked in, rather than just all on top," one Reddit user commented. "Same concept as tossing wings. You can use a bowl if you want, but the bag is right there."
The benefits of a thoroughly sauced sandwich
Using the sandwich bag hack to fully sauce your Chick-fil-A sandwich ensures that every bite is packed with flavor, as the sauce evenly coats the chicken patty, eliminating the need to individually dip every bite as you go. It also conveniently lets patrons customize their sandwiches according to their preferences, not only with sauce selection but also with the amount of sauce. One person may prefer a light drizzle while someone else might want a sopping wet sandwich.
The sandwich bag hack also eliminates the need for additional condiments, which streamlines the overall eating process and reduces the messiness factor. Just be careful not to rip the bag while shaking. TikTok users have shared this bag hack across the social platform and cheered its utility. "Thank you, this is a game changer," one person commented. "I've tried it [and] it really works. [N]o more dipping," another person wrote.
Other Chick-fil-A hacks
Some social media users put their own spin on the sandwich bag hack by also adding a small cup of Chick-fil-A mac and cheese to the sandwich, an idea which itself evolved from the viral Chick-fil-A spicy mac and cheese bowl. Dreamt up by a woman named Jenee Suggs, the creation is the delicious combination of a few different Chick-fil-A favorites: Crispy chicken nuggets, waffle fries, mac and cheese, and Zesty Buffalo sauce.
Chick-fil-A is often rumored to have a selection of secret menu items. Although the restaurant itself has denied these reports, savvy customers have stumbled upon a handful of menu customizations that have grown popular online, like swapping out the bun for two pieces of double-breaded crispy chicken on a sandwich or adding pieces of a Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookie to its Cookies & Cream Milkshake for double the cookie overload.