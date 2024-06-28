The Cheese You Need For Perfect Restaurant-Style Queso

White cheddar queso is the perfect restaurant-style addition to your meal and will likely have your guests feeling like they're dining out instead of eating in. This delicious dip is perfectly edible in a bowl surrounded by tortilla chips, but why stop there? If you want to keep your queso as a starter, try offering fresh, crunchy vegetables such as celery or peppers to be the vehicle for such a creamy sauce. You can also double up on the cheese offering and have some ready-made cheese and meat nachos that you can dip in warm queso.

White cheddar queso blanco is also just smooth enough to make for a good sauce in your main dish. Drizzle a rich layer of queso over your homemade street tacos that will blanket your ingredients, or use it as the binding agent for your potatoes in a spicy spin on chile con queso au gratin.

On the off chance you have leftover queso, try using it as a substitute in your mac and cheese, giving the dish a Latin spin with extra flavorful cheese sauce. The white cheddar will compliment your noodles perfectly, and the queso is an easy addition that will season every spoonful. You can also use it as a substitute for a slice of cheese on a chicken sandwich or burger, creating a gooey layer of queso blanco that coats all of the ingredients.