Canned Evaporated Milk Is The Secret Ingredient For The Ultimate Queso

Snacking on a bowl of queso and chips, accompanied by a refreshing cocktail, is one of the many fine pleasures of life. While the offering is widely available at restaurants around the country, it's always fun to try and whip up something yourself at home. If you're embarking on a homemade queso journey, enjoy the ride, but we have a small tip for you to help you take this dip even further.

Most traditional queso recipes will call for something like milk or cream. Well, if you're a fan of extra thick and creamy queso (who isn't?), try adding some evaporated milk to the dish instead the next time you make it. Evaporated milk helps to keep this dip extra creamy as it's thicker than other dairy products thanks to its lower water content.

Another incentive to use evaporated milk is that it helps prevent the dip from congealing– especially when combined with cornstarch. These combinations help keep the dish thick and the cheese from taking on an odd clumpy texture, which is far from ideal.