The Lazy Susan Hack Perfect For Your Next Cookie Decorating Party

Lazy Susans are perfect for big family get-togethers and potlucks but if you've ever owned one, you probably know that they are a super useful tool that can help with all kinds of tasks around the kitchen. In fact, Lazy Susans are the perfect solution to keeping all of your frosting, sprinkles, icing, and candy in place during a cookie decorating party. This is because when there's more than one cook — or decorator — in the kitchen, the closer together everything is the better. Lazy Susans also allow everyone to grab the color of icing they need without having to walk around the table and risk bumping into others. Nothing is worse than an almost-perfect cookie ruined by an accidental nudge to the arm!

This hack is also great for when the kiddos are decorating Christmas cookies as it makes it easier for them to reach all the materials. Plus, using a Lazy Susan adds an extra dimension of entertainment and fun. This is also the perfect solution for when you are trying to decorate large batches of professional-looking cookies because using a Lazy Susan will help you unclutter your workspace and keep things orderly.