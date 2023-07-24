The Lazy Susan Hack Perfect For Your Next Cookie Decorating Party
Lazy Susans are perfect for big family get-togethers and potlucks but if you've ever owned one, you probably know that they are a super useful tool that can help with all kinds of tasks around the kitchen. In fact, Lazy Susans are the perfect solution to keeping all of your frosting, sprinkles, icing, and candy in place during a cookie decorating party. This is because when there's more than one cook — or decorator — in the kitchen, the closer together everything is the better. Lazy Susans also allow everyone to grab the color of icing they need without having to walk around the table and risk bumping into others. Nothing is worse than an almost-perfect cookie ruined by an accidental nudge to the arm!
This hack is also great for when the kiddos are decorating Christmas cookies as it makes it easier for them to reach all the materials. Plus, using a Lazy Susan adds an extra dimension of entertainment and fun. This is also the perfect solution for when you are trying to decorate large batches of professional-looking cookies because using a Lazy Susan will help you unclutter your workspace and keep things orderly.
The best type of Lazy Susan for cookie decorating
There are lots of different styles and types of Lazy Susans out there on the market and if you are looking to buy one that can also be used for cookie decorating there are a few things to consider before making a purchase. If you plan to use a Lazy Susan for solo decorating, you might want to consider a multi-tiered one. This is because multi-tiered turntables can hold just as much as their single-tiered counterparts but are often smaller in dimension, making it easier for one person to reach everything efficiently with short quick turns.
On the other hand, if you are purchasing a Lazy Susan for a group decorating event you will need a wider turntable to accommodate the larger worksurface you will likely use. For parties, single-tiered Lazy Susans are better because they don't block anyone's view and make it so everyone can still see each other around the table and chat while decorating. For kids decorating parties, it's a good idea to purchase a Lazy Susan that has raised edges to act as a barrier and hold items safely in place in case someone tries to spin the turntable a little too fast.
Other baking uses for Lazy Susans
Besides being used as an organizer for all your ingredients while baking, you can also use Lazy Susans to decorate your baked goods more easily. This works especially well for frosted layered cakes. Not only will putting your cake on a Lazy Susan while decorating make you feel like a pro, but it will also speed up the decorating process and make it easier to spot missed areas and uneven patches. The helpful tip has even made its way to TikTok.
You can also use a Lazy Susan as a holiday dessert display. This works great with both multi-tiered and single-tiered turntables and is an excellent way to show off all your beautiful baked goods in a way that everyone can enjoy. Make a cookie-covered Lazy Susan the center of your table for Christmas dinner or make a pie-covered Lazy Susan the main focus of the day on Thanksgiving. Lazy Susans are useful and multi-functional and you definitely won't regret investing in one for all your baking needs.