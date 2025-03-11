Does Costco Let You Return Eggs?

Costco is famous for its lenient return policy, but when it comes to eggs, things aren't so simple. The warehouse retailer operates under its "Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee," promising refunds on nearly all merchandise — except for a handful of exclusions. While eggs aren't explicitly listed as non-returnable, returning them isn't exactly a guarantee, either.

Some Costco locations have reportedly rejected egg returns outright, with employees taking a firm stance against customers attempting to bring them back. Anecdotal reports from warehouse workers on Reddit claim that management teams at certain stores have stopped processing egg returns, particularly for shoppers who bought them in bulk. While this might not be a company-wide policy, it shows a shift in how some stores are handling perishable goods. In contrast, other locations still allow egg returns, albeit on a case-by-case basis.

And while Costco might not even let you return a bag of rice, some locations may be more flexible, depending on the store management and the condition of the product. Unlike electronics or non-perishable goods, items like eggs, dairy, and meat fall into a murky area of Costco's return policy. Returning eggs may just come down to luck — or at least the discretion of a very patient customer service employee.