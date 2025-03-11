Does Costco Let You Return Eggs?
Costco is famous for its lenient return policy, but when it comes to eggs, things aren't so simple. The warehouse retailer operates under its "Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee," promising refunds on nearly all merchandise — except for a handful of exclusions. While eggs aren't explicitly listed as non-returnable, returning them isn't exactly a guarantee, either.
Some Costco locations have reportedly rejected egg returns outright, with employees taking a firm stance against customers attempting to bring them back. Anecdotal reports from warehouse workers on Reddit claim that management teams at certain stores have stopped processing egg returns, particularly for shoppers who bought them in bulk. While this might not be a company-wide policy, it shows a shift in how some stores are handling perishable goods. In contrast, other locations still allow egg returns, albeit on a case-by-case basis.
And while Costco might not even let you return a bag of rice, some locations may be more flexible, depending on the store management and the condition of the product. Unlike electronics or non-perishable goods, items like eggs, dairy, and meat fall into a murky area of Costco's return policy. Returning eggs may just come down to luck — or at least the discretion of a very patient customer service employee.
Shortages may further limit egg returns
Egg returns aren't just a minor inconvenience for Costco — they could be a logistical and financial headache. Returned perishable items, including dairy and eggs, are typically discarded rather than restocked, which means that refunding customers for these products is a straight loss for the company. Some Costco employees on Reddit say that once these items leave the store, they're automatically considered unsalvageable, making returns a pointless exercise in food waste.
On top of that, Costco started limiting how many eggs customers can purchase each day due to egg shortages, capping it at three cartons per member. This policy, similar to the purchase limits set during past shortages, is meant to prevent stockpiling and ensure more shoppers can get what they need. Naturally, it also discourages large returns — if you can't buy 10 cartons at once, you won't be trying to return 10 cartons later.
Costco's return policy is very generous when compared to the return policies at other stores like Walmart. But even with that generosity, there are limits, and perishable goods like eggs are where those limits start to show. Whether or not your local warehouse will accept an egg return might depend on the store's policies or how much you're willing to argue at the customer service counter.