Taco Bell Is Truly Going All Out For The Baja Blast's 20th Birthday
Taco Bell is going all out for the 20th anniversary of the beloved Baja Blast, and customers can reap the benefits in the upcoming months. In an email sent to Daily Meal announcing Taco Bell's Bajaversary celebration, we learned all about the drinks deals and dessert items that customers can take advantage of while they last. For those living under a fast food rock, read up on what the Mountain Dew Baja Blast is before the festivities launch.
First up is the Bajaversary free give-away of the Baja Blast freeze or MTN Dew Baja Blast fountain drink — available exclusively on July 29 at participating locations. The drink will be free for just one day and only in select sizes, but the offers don't stop there. Also starting on July 29 is the $1 Happier Hour which allows customers to purchase the freeze and fountain Baja Blast drinks for just one dollar between the hours of 2 to 5 p.m. This offer runs through the end of the year.
Bajaversary drops for Rewards members only
Taco Bell also has some celebratory offers exclusively for members of the Taco Bell Rewards program. The Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler Tuesday drop is a collaboration between the two brands — releasing a limited-edition tumbler only through the Taco Bell app on August 13, at 2 p.m. PST. The first 20 to redeem the tumbler on the day they drop will also quench their thirst with a free year of MTN Dew Baja Blast.
The other major Bajaversary bonuses for Taco Bell Rewards members are the return of the MTN Dew Baja Blast gelato dropping on September 3. Fans can also look forward to the new MTN Dew Baja Blast Pie set to arrive later this year (no word yet on if it's just for Rewards members). If you're not sure what to pair with your dessert, check out our ranking of Taco Bell Cantina Chicken menu items for inspiration while you wait. The gelato will be making its comeback — this time nationwide — for a limited time only via the Taco Bell app. In the meantime, read our review of these two Baja Blast desserts.