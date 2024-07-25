Taco Bell Is Truly Going All Out For The Baja Blast's 20th Birthday

Taco Bell is going all out for the 20th anniversary of the beloved Baja Blast, and customers can reap the benefits in the upcoming months. In an email sent to Daily Meal announcing Taco Bell's Bajaversary celebration, we learned all about the drinks deals and dessert items that customers can take advantage of while they last. For those living under a fast food rock, read up on what the Mountain Dew Baja Blast is before the festivities launch.

First up is the Bajaversary free give-away of the Baja Blast freeze or MTN Dew Baja Blast fountain drink — available exclusively on July 29 at participating locations. The drink will be free for just one day and only in select sizes, but the offers don't stop there. Also starting on July 29 is the $1 Happier Hour which allows customers to purchase the freeze and fountain Baja Blast drinks for just one dollar between the hours of 2 to 5 p.m. This offer runs through the end of the year.