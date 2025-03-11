The Rule You Need To Remember Before Eating Old Frozen Fruit

Freezing food is a convenient way to preserve its flavor and nutrients, especially for later use. Frozen fruit is among the frozen foods celebrity chefs love to cook with. Like with most foods, the commercial freezing of fruit occurs at peak freshness and ripeness — right after it's harvested — for the best quality results possible when thawed. Fresh fruit, on the other hand, is often picked before peak ripeness, so it doesn't have time to develop as much nutrients. While frozen fruit can be more nutritious than fresh, there's a rule you need to remember before eating old frozen fruit: the quality can deteriorate greatly when freezer burn sets in.

Freezer burn occurs in fruits when they lose too much moisture, which naturally happens little by little while they're frozen. The ice crystals that develop upon the initial freezing process eventually migrate to the surface through the process of sublimation, during which the ice turns into a gas, which is why ice cubes shrink over time. With this moisture loss, frozen fruits begin to look dry and shriveled (making them tough in texture), and ice crystals may cover their surface. Also, they become exposed to oxygen, which causes color and flavor changes.

That's why, for the best quality, frozen fruits should be packaged with as little air as possible and used within 12 months of freezing, which is indicated by the "Best if Used By/Before" date on the package. But, even if your old frozen fruit suffers from freezer burn, it's still safe to eat — just like it's safe to eat freezer burnt meat — as long as it remains frozen at zero degrees Fahrenheit or colder.