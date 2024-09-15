12 Favorite Frozen Foods Celebrity Chefs Love To Cook With

When it comes to cooking, basically all of us have used frozen foods one time or another. Frozen foods are not only a great timesaver and prevent us from having to buy fresh ingredients whenever we want a meal, but they also taste great. Because frozen produce is picked and frozen at peak freshness, its flavor is locked in, ready to be thawed and placed in our dishes. Celebrity chefs know this as well as anyone, and they're not above using shortcuts in their cooking. Just like us, they opt for speedier ways to make their meals, from making dishes in their air fryers to using frozen ingredients — and doing so in some pretty ingenious ways, too.

Celebrity chefs don't just use frozen vegetables and fruits, either (although plenty of them do just that). More processed foods like frozen pastry, dumplings, and even tater tots get the celebrity chef treatment, and add huge flavor with minimal effort in their recipes. Some celebrity chefs are also unafraid to use frozen ingredients that you'd typically expect to be fresh for best results, like seafood or aromatics. Ready to cook just like the celebs are? Let's check out their favorites.