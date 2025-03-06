Eid Al-Fitr: Why The Closing Meals Of Ramadan Are So Important

Festivals are the cultural firecrackers that fill everything with light, fervor, and a long list of drool-worthy dishes that leave you counting down the days until the next celebration. And if you've ever been part of Eid al-Fitr, you know the sheer anticipation of sinking your teeth into those succulent kebabs that melt in your mouth, or the crackling samosas packed with umami-rich fillings.

Eid al-Fitr is the 'festival of breaking the fast' and marks the end of the month of Ramadan. For those less familiar, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon. It is a deeply significant time for Muslims as it was during this sacred month that the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan begins and ends with the sighting of the crescent moon, which determines the date of Eid each year. This year, it is expected to start on March 30, or March 31.

Throughout the month, Muslims worldwide observe a daily fast, abstaining from food, drink, tobacco, and sex from sunrise to sunset. The opening meal on any given day of a Ramadan fast — one that prepares a person for a day of fasting– is called suhoor, while the closing meal, typically a lavish spread, is called iftar. But on the day of Eid, when the fast is truly broken, the morning instead begins with an Eid feast which is continued throughout the day. This makes the closing meal an intrinsic part of Eid al-Fitr celebrations.