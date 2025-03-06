Eid Al-Fitr: Why The Closing Meals Of Ramadan Are So Important
Festivals are the cultural firecrackers that fill everything with light, fervor, and a long list of drool-worthy dishes that leave you counting down the days until the next celebration. And if you've ever been part of Eid al-Fitr, you know the sheer anticipation of sinking your teeth into those succulent kebabs that melt in your mouth, or the crackling samosas packed with umami-rich fillings.
Eid al-Fitr is the 'festival of breaking the fast' and marks the end of the month of Ramadan. For those less familiar, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon. It is a deeply significant time for Muslims as it was during this sacred month that the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan begins and ends with the sighting of the crescent moon, which determines the date of Eid each year. This year, it is expected to start on March 30, or March 31.
Throughout the month, Muslims worldwide observe a daily fast, abstaining from food, drink, tobacco, and sex from sunrise to sunset. The opening meal on any given day of a Ramadan fast — one that prepares a person for a day of fasting– is called suhoor, while the closing meal, typically a lavish spread, is called iftar. But on the day of Eid, when the fast is truly broken, the morning instead begins with an Eid feast which is continued throughout the day. This makes the closing meal an intrinsic part of Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
From breaking the fast to the feast
The moment when one breaks a fast isn't a big meal in itself. That part comes later. Traditionally, just like during iftar, the fast is broken with dates. Following this, Muslims perform the special Eid prayer in large congregations at mosques or open grounds before heading for the Eid breakfast. The feast is not rushed into immediately, and instead starts with lighter snacks like pogaca or dukkah. It almost always includes the sheer khurma, a creamy vermicelli pudding made with condensed milk and dates.
Each household has its own set of Eid preparations that are an amalgamation of dishes created through generational culinary traditions and regional flavors. It is widely customary to drop by the houses of relatives and friends to wish 'Eid Mubarak' and savor food together. So you'll often spot a stream of people hopping into houses with gifts and hopping out with a warm smile of satisfaction after indulging in all the luscious dishes. Eid goes on for one to three days, depending on the country.
What the closing meal looks like across the globe
There are some quintessential dishes that are served on most tables during Eid celebrations in different cultures. Of course, nothing can beat the popularity of the ubiquitous biryani, but there are some regional favorites that are simply sublime. Like Nigeria's jollof rice (biryani fans will love this one), which is a West African rice dish made with tomato paste, vegetables, meat and a lot of chili peppers. It wears a luring smoky aroma, and is a non-negotiable Eid classic. Jollof rice is typically accompanied by moi moi, a steamed pudding made with seasoned black beans.
Beef rendang, which is an aromatic slow-cooked dish rich in coconut milk and spices, is the primary highlight at both Eid and iftars in Malaysia and Indonesia. It's a curry dish that perfectly captures the country's unique blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences. In parts of Europe with strong Ottoman roots like Bosnia, Eid wouldn't be complete without Bosnian tufahije, stewed apples cooked in sugar syrup and stuffed with a walnut filling. Tufahijes are impeccably soft and are typically paired with Turkish coffee.
There are countless fascinating dishes that people indulge in around the world during Eid celebrations. Though the essence and purpose of this closing meal — regardless of the dish — truly lies in practicing gratitude and coming together as fellow human beings by breaking (some delish) bread after a month of challenges and spiritual reflection.