Suhoor And Iftar: The Differences Between The 2 Ramadan Meals

Suhoor, translated to "the last part of the night" in Arabic, is eaten before sunrise. Depending on geography and season, suhoor can potentially fall very early in the morning. Some families will wake up and celebrate suhoor before returning to bed and starting their day at a more typical hour.

Because Muslims don't consume any calories throughout the day, Ramadan breakfast foods are often packed with nutrition and fuel for the day ahead. Popular dishes worldwide include ful medames, a fava bean stew popular in Egypt; nasi lemak, a Malaysian dish created with coconut rice; and adasi, a Mediterranean lentil soup. Western diets usually include nutritious fare filled with protein and carbohydrates, like eggs and oats.

When the sun has set, Muslims sit down for iftar, which means "breaking the fast." Traditionally, dates and water are consumed during iftar, although the meal can consist of more substantial foods as well. This meal is a social occasion, and it is common for people to invite friends and family over for iftar. Mosque community centers often host iftars to bring people together after a long day of fasting. After the meal, a Ramadan prayer called Taraweeh is said, and a portion of the Qur'an is read aloud.