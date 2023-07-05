Rendang-Inspired Beef Brisket Recipe

If you want to impress your next small gathering with a show stopping dish, look no further. Recipe developer, Deniz Vergara, brings us this recipe for Rendang-inspired beef brisket. This Malaysian dish has a complex depth of flavor including sweet, savory, and spicy notes. This diverse range of tastes comes from ingredients like lemongrass, cinnamon, turmeric, coriander, red chiles, and garlic. You truly get it all when diving into a bite of this beef.

"I first had this dish in London at a hole in the wall Malaysian restaurant named Normah's," Vergara recalls, explaining that "Normah cooked everything in a little kitchen and it was one of the best meals I have ever had!" After that first taste of Rendang beef brisket, Vergara knew she wanted to enjoy it again, "So I decided this would be a wonderful dish to make for a special occasion, since it has quite a few specialty ingredients." She notes that she makes it for gatherings with friends and family and it always turns out to be a huge hit — something tells us it will be a hit with your family, too.