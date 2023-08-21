Domino's Is Rolling Out Its First-Ever Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Domino's boasts a large menu with offerings from pizzas to pastas to wings, but there's one combination the chain hasn't actually tried yet — until now. Domino's Pizza just announced that it's adding a brand-new item to menus nationwide: the Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread.

Fans of the popular pizza chain might already know that there's already a similar offering already available in stores. The original oven-baked Stuffed Cheesy Bread has been an option at Domino's since 2011 and comes stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella, and a smattering of familiar Italian spices. Topped with garlic and Parmesan, it's more than simply cheese and bread. Now Domino's is taking the meal up a notch by adding pepperoni to the mix.

Each order of Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread comes with eight separate pieces of the savory breadsticks, and customers can opt to order online or in-store. Whether you want to enjoy the new offering as an entree or split it for an appetizer, the choice is up to you. And here's a bonus — those aren't the only two cheesy bread options available to try.