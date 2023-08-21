Domino's Is Rolling Out Its First-Ever Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread
Domino's boasts a large menu with offerings from pizzas to pastas to wings, but there's one combination the chain hasn't actually tried yet — until now. Domino's Pizza just announced that it's adding a brand-new item to menus nationwide: the Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread.
Fans of the popular pizza chain might already know that there's already a similar offering already available in stores. The original oven-baked Stuffed Cheesy Bread has been an option at Domino's since 2011 and comes stuffed with cheddar, mozzarella, and a smattering of familiar Italian spices. Topped with garlic and Parmesan, it's more than simply cheese and bread. Now Domino's is taking the meal up a notch by adding pepperoni to the mix.
Each order of Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread comes with eight separate pieces of the savory breadsticks, and customers can opt to order online or in-store. Whether you want to enjoy the new offering as an entree or split it for an appetizer, the choice is up to you. And here's a bonus — those aren't the only two cheesy bread options available to try.
Domino's and its stuffed cheesy breads
If the thought of stuffed, cheesy bread compels you, Domino's Pizza has even more varieties of the appetizer available, such as spinach and feta, bacon and jalapeño, and the aforementioned original.These cheesy offerigs have all been lucky enough to stick around since their 2011 launch and have remained strong options on the menu since. The addition of the breads actually began as a campaign that Domino's launched after noticing that many other restaurant chains had been skimping out on the cheese offerings in their cheesy breads.
As Domino's senior vice president Kate Trumbull said in an August 21 press release, the brand can't believe that they didn't think of adding a pepperoni variety to the lineup sooner. "Adding our No. 1 pizza topping to our Stuffed Cheesy Bread was a no-brainer," she said.
For now, fans will have to wait and see if pizza fans like what they're tasting. But judging by the positive reviews many of the other cheesy bread varieties have received, we'd say that the Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread has a good chance of seeing the same success. (Many fans of the cheesy breads on Reddit suggest dipping the cheesy offerings in ranch.)