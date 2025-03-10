Canned coffee is a convenient alternative to a fresh cup of joe when you're running late, don't want to wait in the morning fast food line, or just like to keep a midday pick-me-up on hand. With more and more brands arriving in stores, though, which one should you choose? Daily Meal taste-tested 13 products from nine brands to determine the ultimate ranking of canned coffee, and RISE Brewing Co. won us over.

To narrow down the best canned caffeinated beverages, we looked at each item's flavor, quality, and value, and the deciding factor was whether or not we would purchase and happily drink the whole can again. In the end, the flavor and quality of RISE Brewing Co.'s coffees was so good that the cans' small size — just 7 ounces each — and relatively high price didn't matter. You can smell and taste the chocolatey, nutty notes in the rich and frothy RISE Brewing Co. Original Black Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, and it's packed with 180 milligrams of caffeine. Also, we tried the RISE Brewing Co. Oat Milk Vanilla Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, which has the right amount of creaminess and is only slightly sweet so that you can still taste the brew.

Amazon customers agree, too, noting in their reviews that RISE's canned brews are creamy and smooth. They also like the low sugar content and boost of energy they get without drinking too much caffeine. Similarly, Reddit users recommend the brand for its low calories and decent caffeine content, as well as its superior taste compared to Starbucks' line of ready-to-drink coffee that released in 2024.