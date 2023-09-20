How Long Does Canned Cold Brew Coffee Stay Fresh?

There's nothing like sipping a cold brew coffee on a hot day. And while you can always pick one up from the nearest Starbucks or another popular coffee chain, you can also buy canned cold brew from a market. These cans are convenient and still get you the flavors you're looking for when you purchase a fresh cup of cold brew. The only thing that might halt you in your tracks is the question of just how long those cold brew coffees have been sitting around on supermarket shelves.

Cold brew coffee can actually last quite a long time, depending on how it's made. Canned cold brew coffee can last for around four to six months after the date of brewing listed on the can. Remember, it should still be refrigerated if you're keeping it around for that long. On the other hand, if a cold brew is shelf stable, it can last even longer — up to a year — and doesn't necessarily need to be refrigerated. The good news is that you don't need to guess about these numbers as manufacturers list an expiration date on cold brew cans, and the drink is generally good until that point.

Here's what you need to know about how long your canned cold brew stays fresh and what factors can make its shelf life longer or shorter. Plus, what manufacturers do to make their canned cold brew last for long periods of time without going off.