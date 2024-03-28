Starbucks Is Rolling Out Brand New Ready-To-Drink Coffee Flavors
For those who have the choice between brewing coffee at home or heading to Starbucks, most coffee lovers will likely choose Starbucks. However, not everyone has time to wait in the store or even at the drive-thru. Enter ready-to-drink (RTD) Starbucks beverages. In 1996, Starbucks found a way to bottle its iconic Frappuccino and release its first line of RTD beverages. The company also released canned Doubleshot espresso drinks, both of which remain best-sellers in their respective RTD categories in the U.S. The success of pre-made items has ushered in some extremely popular caffeinated beverage options over the years, but Starbucks' most recent announcement may be the company's most exciting release of RTD refreshments in years.
Per Starbucks Stories, the coffee company is releasing a total of 15 new RTD products that will be available for purchase at grocery stores and beverage retailers as of March 28, 2023. Starbucks has been taking notes on what customers are enjoying most and has incorporated fan favorites into the newest line of RTD offerings. New releases include two new bottled Frappuccino flavors featuring oat milk, three new canned Cold Brew flavors that incorporate sweet cream, and two new Multi-serve Cold Brews. Five flavors of Doubleshot Energy beverages and three flavors of Tripleshot Energy beverages have also been released, featuring a new design along with additional vitamins and nutrients.
Dairy-free Starbucks fans have a lot to look forward to
The demand for expensive, yet delicious oat milk continues to rise amongst lactose-intolerant coffee drinkers and those who simply enjoy the flavor of dairy-free beverages. Starbucks began offering oat milk at its reserve locations as a dairy alternative back in 2019 and has since made it available nationwide following its continued spike in popularity. Now, the dairy-free milk has found its way into two ready-to-drink (RTD) Frappuccino coffee drinks, featuring two exciting new flavors: Caramel Waffle Cookie with Oat Milk and Dark Chocolate Brownie with Oat Milk. The dairy-free alternative can also be found in Multi-serve Cold Brew flavored with brown sugar (via Starbucks Stories).
For dairy lovers who prefer sweet cream to cold foam at Starbucks, the company has also released three new 11 oz. cans of Starbucks Cold Brew feature Salted Caramel Cream, Chocolate Cream, and Vanilla Sweet Cream flavors. All of these releases, along with five newly designed Doubleshot Energy drinks and three Tripleshot Energy drinks, can now be found in the U.S. wherever groceries are sold. While it is too soon to report on exactly how fans are reacting to Starbucks' most recent RTD releases, the appealing new flavors might be enough to inspire coffee lovers to visit their local grocer rather than a Starbucks location.