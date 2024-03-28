Starbucks Is Rolling Out Brand New Ready-To-Drink Coffee Flavors

For those who have the choice between brewing coffee at home or heading to Starbucks, most coffee lovers will likely choose Starbucks. However, not everyone has time to wait in the store or even at the drive-thru. Enter ready-to-drink (RTD) Starbucks beverages. In 1996, Starbucks found a way to bottle its iconic Frappuccino and release its first line of RTD beverages. The company also released canned Doubleshot espresso drinks, both of which remain best-sellers in their respective RTD categories in the U.S. The success of pre-made items has ushered in some extremely popular caffeinated beverage options over the years, but Starbucks' most recent announcement may be the company's most exciting release of RTD refreshments in years.

Per Starbucks Stories, the coffee company is releasing a total of 15 new RTD products that will be available for purchase at grocery stores and beverage retailers as of March 28, 2023. Starbucks has been taking notes on what customers are enjoying most and has incorporated fan favorites into the newest line of RTD offerings. New releases include two new bottled Frappuccino flavors featuring oat milk, three new canned Cold Brew flavors that incorporate sweet cream, and two new Multi-serve Cold Brews. Five flavors of Doubleshot Energy beverages and three flavors of Tripleshot Energy beverages have also been released, featuring a new design along with additional vitamins and nutrients.