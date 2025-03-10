9 Condiments That Have No Place On A Salad

Though Merriam-Webster defines the term "condiment" as "something (such as a seasoning, sauce, garnish, or topping) that is added to food usually after the food is prepared and that enhances or adds to its flavor," the term itself has come to mean various things to different folks. And, when it comes to condiments, the sky's the limit with options. Virtually every culture has a unique variety of ingredients it relies on to doctor up a meal.

One such dish that we all jazz up is a humble tossed salad. As a chef, I happen to love making salads. In fact, it's one of my favorite things to compose. That said, I do lean on a number of different condiments to help brighten up the flavor of greens and enhance their mouthfeel. Though many of these condiments go into the dressing I use to coat the greens, others are simply added as a garnish atop the salad to give it visual, olfactory, and textural appeal.

In my 18 years running a fine dining restaurant and teaching cooking classes, I got pretty adept at incorporating a wide swath of unusual condiments into my culinary creations. In fact, I can pretty much come up with a way of using just about anything in any recipe, given enough time. That said, there are a handful of condiments that, in my professional opinion, while perfectly well-suited for other recipes, have no place on a salad.