How Velveeta Is Really Made

Just about every American has eaten Velveeta at one time or another. In fact, this silky smooth cheese product can be hard to avoid as its used to top many of the country's favorite dishes including hamburgers, and is also used as a delightful, cheesy dip. Thanks to how it is produced, Velveeta is perfectly designed to fulfill these culinary roles, mainly because it retains a smooth homogenous texture when melted. This characteristic puts it at odds with many natural cheeses which leak oil and coagulate when heated.

Due to its ability to melt well, Velveeta is a widely used product in American kitchens. According to cheese historian Laura Werlin, however, the product's popularity is also due to Velveeta's other features as she highlighted to Smithsonian Magazine: "We as a culture have tended to gravitate toward foods that were—and are—predictable, unchanging and relatively bland. Processed cheese fit the bill, and it is also easy to use."

That being said, Velveeta's characteristics including its bright color, and long shelf life have led to many jokes concerning the product's origins. It's often labeled plastic cheese and concerns about its nutritional profile abound. What's more, many Americans are ill-placed to refute these claims, as they are unaware how Velveeta is really made. Thankfully, it's not as an alarming process as some of these jokes would have you believe.