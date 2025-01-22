Velveeta Just Unveiled A Groundbreaking New Condiment, For A Limited Time Only
Say "cheese!" literally anywhere, thanks to Velveeta's new Vel2Go, the brand's newest and arguably most convenient offering. Vel2Go is a handy single-serve cheese condiment, perfect for Velveeta enthusiasts who believe too much cheese is never enough.
In an email sent to Daily Meal, The Kraft Heinz Company announced that Vel2Go will be available at WalMart.com starting January 22, 2025, for $5.91 while supplies last. This includes three cartons, each containing four 1.1oz Vel2Go packets, similar to the single-serve Heinz ketchup packets you find at fast-food joints and cafeterias. Lugging around a block of Velveeta (or even slices) isn't exactly practical, so these new take-along packets will change the eating habits of many who adore the product. Now, consumers can easily add Velveeta to their packed lunches or any desired on-the-go meal.
Vel2Go will be available while supplies last
Encouraging fans to embrace "La Dolce Velveeta," the brand's limited edition Vel2Go product is designed to give people a fast fix of melty cheesy goodness on the go. The small squeezable packet is perfect as a rich and creamy topping for franks, burgers, and French fries or to make steamed broccoli more appealing to your third-grader. The possibilities go as far as your creativity takes you, although you may want to leave it off your next cheese board because Velveeta isn't technically a cheese, it's more of a cheese analog.
Last year, Velveeta introduced three new zesty queso dips, expanding its lineup of flavored cheese dips in convenient formats. Now, with the launch of Vel2Go — the first on-the-go cheese packet on the market — the brand is making it easier than ever for fans to satisfy their Velveeta cravings. As Stephanie Vance, Brand Manager for VELVEETA, said in the press release sent to us, "We created Vel2Go as a portable offering that's more than just a condiment – it's the ultimate wingman that unleashes craveability and big mood food in ways other condiments can't."