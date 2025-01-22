Velveeta Just Unveiled A Groundbreaking New Condiment, For A Limited Time Only

Say "cheese!" literally anywhere, thanks to Velveeta's new Vel2Go, the brand's newest and arguably most convenient offering. Vel2Go is a handy single-serve cheese condiment, perfect for Velveeta enthusiasts who believe too much cheese is never enough.

In an email sent to Daily Meal, The Kraft Heinz Company announced that Vel2Go will be available at WalMart.com starting January 22, 2025, for $5.91 while supplies last. This includes three cartons, each containing four 1.1oz Vel2Go packets, similar to the single-serve Heinz ketchup packets you find at fast-food joints and cafeterias. Lugging around a block of Velveeta (or even slices) isn't exactly practical, so these new take-along packets will change the eating habits of many who adore the product. Now, consumers can easily add Velveeta to their packed lunches or any desired on-the-go meal.