13 Of The Unhealthiest Jarred Alfredo Sauces

Hey, so we're going to shock you here: Alfredo sauce isn't the healthiest thing you can serve with your pasta. To be honest, though, you'd probably figured that one out years ago. A simple Alfredo sauce is one of the heaviest pasta sauces out there, and because its luscious, rich taste comes from copious amounts of butter, cream, and cheese, it's one of the fattiest options you can go for. However, jarred Alfredo can frequently push things even further than you think. Many food brands manage to cram their jarred sauces with more saturated fat and sodium than you'd think, making them even more unhealthy and causing tiny servings to take up a significant portion of your recommended daily intake.

This saturated fat and sodium can come from the dairy products in the Alfredo sauce, but it can also frequently come from other sources (if you'll excuse the pun). Additional oils and added salt may make these sauces taste better, but they're also taking them far away from the homemade version. Additionally, many jarred Alfredo sauces have an array of other ingredients, revealing themselves to be highly processed and nutritionally deficient. In this article, we selected jarred Alfredo sauces primarily on their saturated fat and sodium contents, which were excessive in comparison to other products on the market. We also flagged certain Alfredo sauces that have specific, unhealthy ingredients, or way more ingredients than they should contain.