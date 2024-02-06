Cabbage Steaks Are A Show-Stopping Vegan Alternative To Beef
Hefty cauliflower steaks have had their moment on restaurant menus and you've probably even seen broccoli steaks, too. But there's another kind of vegetable that works great as a meat substitute that's hearty enough to throw on the grill, or roast in the oven. And that's cabbage. This hardy cruciferous vegetable is a nutritional powerhouse. A bit more than a half-cup serving of cabbage delivers roughly a third of your vitamin C needs for an entire day, as well as being a great source of vitamin K, folate, and magnesium.
The firm nature of cabbage makes it easy to cut into thick wedges or steaks. There are several delicious ways to cook these thick, meaty cuts of cabbage. They can be roasted in the oven, sautéed in a pan, as well as grilled on the barbeque or in a cast iron skillet. Getting a bit of char on this vegetable is a wonderful idea, as it will add some smokiness as well as increase its natural sweetness. The versatility and texture of cabbage have earned it a spot as the trendy beef alternative for vegans, vegetarians — or anyone.
Best cabbages to use for steaks
While there are many different types of cabbage, a few kinds stand out for cutting into steaks. Green cabbage is easy to find and holds together well, making it a great choice for this style of preparation. It has a slight grassy and sweet flavor, which gets even sweeter when cooked. It is sometimes described as having notes of mustard, as well. This variety also lasts a long time in the fridge — up to a month — so you can stock up and have cabbage steaks whenever you like.
Red cabbage tastes different than green cabbage but works well for steaks, too, since it is also extremely firm. Red cabbage has a stronger, more peppery taste. The leaves of red cabbage are also denser since it has a lower water content than green cabbage. You may want to use a bit of lemon juice in the cooking process when working with red cabbage to avoid discoloration.
Napa cabbage is another good choice to use for steaks, although this variety has a more delicate texture and flavor than red or green. Cut your steak slices from the bottom of this mildly sweet cabbage and save the loose, frilly leaves for other uses.
Ways to season your cabbage steaks
When preparing to cook cabbage steaks, make sure to brush them with oil to keep them from sticking to the pan or the grill. Avocado oil would be a good choice since it holds up to very high heat. And as for how to season the steaks, the options are nearly endless. Cabbage can serve as a great canvas for a variety of flavors so feel free to experiment.
Take the steaks in a Mexican-inspired direction by seasoning them with cumin and dried chipotle before cooking, then add a hit of lime juice afterward. Serve with fresh cilantro, crumbled Cojita cheese, and the salsa of your choice. Cabbage also pairs well with a mixture of soy sauce, mirin, fresh ginger, and garlic. Another option would be to try making a vinaigrette out of kimchi to drizzle on the steaks, which would add a nice tang. Toasted nuts, such as pine nuts and hazelnuts, would be a great topping for the steaks as well, providing a pleasing crunch and rich flavor to the final dish.