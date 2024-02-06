Cabbage Steaks Are A Show-Stopping Vegan Alternative To Beef

While there are many different types of cabbage, a few kinds stand out for cutting into steaks. Green cabbage is easy to find and holds together well, making it a great choice for this style of preparation. It has a slight grassy and sweet flavor, which gets even sweeter when cooked. It is sometimes described as having notes of mustard, as well. This variety also lasts a long time in the fridge — up to a month — so you can stock up and have cabbage steaks whenever you like.

Red cabbage tastes different than green cabbage but works well for steaks, too, since it is also extremely firm. Red cabbage has a stronger, more peppery taste. The leaves of red cabbage are also denser since it has a lower water content than green cabbage. You may want to use a bit of lemon juice in the cooking process when working with red cabbage to avoid discoloration.

Napa cabbage is another good choice to use for steaks, although this variety has a more delicate texture and flavor than red or green. Cut your steak slices from the bottom of this mildly sweet cabbage and save the loose, frilly leaves for other uses.