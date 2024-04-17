The Simple Fix For Reheating Chicken Wings Without Drying Them Out

Chicken is hard enough to cook the first time, so it makes sense that some may struggle with reheating it. If you have some leftover wings after that Sunday night football party, you may be wondering how to reheat them properly. You want to make sure that you don't end up drying them out. Otherwise, those juicy tender morsels of meat will turn into the consistency of the underside of a shoe. Fortunately, if your oven keeps drying out your leftover chicken wings, then there's an easy fix.

What you need to do is introduce moisture to those chicken wings. When reheating them for a post-game snack, consider spraying down your chicken with either water or chicken broth. You don't have to bathe your chicken in a pool of water, but adding moisture will prevent your chicken from drying out. Just get a food-safe spray bottle, fill it with water, and blast each chicken wing a couple of times. Not only will it make your chicken moist, but it can also make it extra crispy. The moisture will evaporate on the outside of the crust. When reheating chicken wings or reheating fried chicken in general, consider incorporating these other easy-to-follow recommendations.