The Best Ways To Incorporate Fruit Into Melted White Chocolate

White chocolate and fruit can be a graceful pairing, though elegance won't come without effort. Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier and winner of over 88 awards including the 2025 Best Chocolatier in the Americas, gave us exclusive insight on the craft. The Austin, Texas-based master chocolatier told Daily Meal how to mix white chocolate and fruit like the professionals do.

Patel likes to start with the basics: Flavor, texture, and appearance. "Berries such as raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries have natural tartness that balances white chocolate's rich, buttery sweetness," says Patel. This dance works both ways, as "white chocolate has subtle vanilla and caramel notes that complement the tangy characteristics of berries," she adds.

The bite of your sweet treat is perhaps as important as the taste. "Often the textural play of chewy, dried fruit against the creamy chocolate provides a unique depth to each bite," Patel told us. "The vibrant visual appeal — deep reds, purples, and blues — of berries stand out against white chocolate, making them as beautiful as they are delicious," adds Patel.