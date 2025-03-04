5 Fruits With More Potassium Than Bananas

It seems like the moment you mention a nutrient deficiency or ailment in conversations, someone chimes in with a quick fix through food, like eggs for protein or spinach for iron. Almost without fail, bananas come up the moment potassium is mentioned. They're affordable, can be used in many forms, and are ubiquitous. Unsurprisingly, they are among the most widely consumed fruits globally, with over 100 billion bananas eaten annually, and many people, especially athletes, turn to the fruit to maintain high levels of potassium.

Not only does potassium help balance out sodium, but it also helps dial down its not-so-great effects, like high blood pressure, giving your heart a much-needed breather. Potassium is also the magic ingredient that keeps muscle cramps at bay. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends a daily intake of 3,400 milligrams for adult men and 2,600 milligrams for adult women, though pregnant women are advised to aim for 2,900 milligrams. This is why they're considered to be a good source of potassium, as an average small banana contains 358 milligrams of the mineral.

However, depending on a single source to derive your daily dose of potassium can feel medicinal and boring. Though bananas can be used in delicious recipes, some other fruits have a higher potassium content (sometimes much higher!) and can keep your meals more interesting. Five versatile options include avocados, prunes, guavas, dates, and dried apricots. Here are some ways to incorporate them into your diet.