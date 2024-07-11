Your BBQ Sauce Might Taste Good, But This Fruit Will Make It So Much Better

BBQ sauce is so varied and can be associated with so many different textures, tastes, and applications, that you may actually need a guide to regional variations to keep them all straight. But their adaptability also means there's almost no limit to what ingredients you can incorporate for a fresh take, and one fruit you may be sleeping on for your BBQ sauce is the mighty flavorful prune.

Prunes are one of those culinary treasures that could really use a re-brand. Their association with more functional uses and baby food has made it tough for them to find a place in broader cooking repertoires. And that is a shame because they have so much to offer.

In a BBQ sauce, their concentrated sweetness is a perfect counterpoint to the tang, smoke, and spice common of so many iterations. When added to your sauce in a pureed form — (or even from that jar of baby food — you get all the best elements of this dried fruit in terms of flavor and texture, which can seriously make your sauce so much better.