The Dried Ingredient That'll Give Your Chili A Subtle Sweetness

There are a few different ways that you can add dates to your chili. The easiest and most understated method is to toss them in whole and allow them to stew in the chili as it simmers, removing them at the end. Similar to how bay leaves are used, this will enable the chili to take on some of the flavor profile of the dates, as well as some of their sweetness, without leaving any of the actual fruit behind.

But why not enjoy a little bit of fruit in your chili? The difference in texture offers variety while tiny pieces of dates will definitely add a blast of flavor to every bite. Take advantage of this by dicing up dried dates and adding them with the rest of your ingredients. The cooking process will rehydrate the fruit's flesh and break it down so that it is soft and blends well with the beans, meat, and veggies.

Another option is to make a paste out of your dried dates. This is a simple process that involves rehydrating them with plain water and then putting them in the food processor or blender to form a paste. Or you can just use premade date paste if you prefer. Add it directly to your chili as it cooks for a natural sweetener and thickener.