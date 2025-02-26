Review: Jimmy John's Heats Up Menu With New Toasted Sandwiches

The wait is almost over: Jimmy John's is bringing toasted sandwiches to its menu for the first time in the company's 42-year history on March 3, 2025. And it's kind of crazy that the fast food sandwich chain added wraps to its menu before toasting the sandwiches it already made.

Coinciding with the launch, Jimmy John's is adding three new sandwiches to its menu that are designed to be toasted. Beyond these three, however, customers may choose to have any sandwich on the Favorites menu toasted, too. It's been a long time coming for the restaurant, the founder of which initially intended to sell hot dogs before quickly pivoting to deli-style sandwiches. But as Jimmy John's President James North told us regarding the toasted sandwiches launch: "I'm glad we waited."

Daily Meal attended an event in New York City last week to get a sneak preview of the menu additions — and to see if they were "Crispy and golden on the outside, melty and gooey on the inside," as Jimmy John's said in a press announcement. Here's our first-hand look at the new sandwiches.

