Jimmy John's Fan-Favorite Wraps Are Back, Plus A New One With A Spicy Twist
Jimmy John's is helping fans celebrate summer by introducing new items to its menu. In addition to its returning chicken Caesar wrap and Thai chicken wrap, both of which appeared on the menu last summer, the sandwich chain is also offering the brand-new jalapeño ranch chicken wrap, according to a May 22 press release.
The three limited-time wraps will appear alongside the restaurant's permanent sandwich offerings, which are created with roast beef, bacon, provolone, turkey, veggies, and more.
In addition to enjoying the new wrap offerings, members of Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards club will get a chance to win various prizes that are perfect for summer. For instance, fans who purchase all three wraps between June 5 and June 11 will be in the running to win a limited-edition Jimmy John's branded pool float. (Of course, it could be said that the wraps' bold flavors are reward enough.)
Jimmy John's new wraps offer a compelling combination of flavors
The jalapeño ranch chicken wrap promises the perfect amount of spiciness for summer snacking. Along with chicken and provolone cheese, the wrap features jalapeño-infused ranch dressing, red pepper flakes, and crispy jalapeños.
Replicating the flavors of the iconic salad, the chicken Caesar wrap is another worthy contender when you're feeling famished this summer. This wrap consists of chicken and parmesan cheese, as well as crispy bite-sized croutons and Caesar dressing, all held together by a garlic and herb wrap. Last and certainly not least is the Thai chicken wrap, inspired by the flavors and seasonings of Thai cuisine. The meat is accompanied by "noodles" made from carrots and satay sauce, a peanut-butter based sauce that's often served alongside chicken in Thai cooking.
These wraps are only available for a limited time, so supplies won't last forever.