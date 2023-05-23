Jimmy John's Fan-Favorite Wraps Are Back, Plus A New One With A Spicy Twist

Jimmy John's is helping fans celebrate summer by introducing new items to its menu. In addition to its returning chicken Caesar wrap and Thai chicken wrap, both of which appeared on the menu last summer, the sandwich chain is also offering the brand-new jalapeño ranch chicken wrap, according to a May 22 press release.

The three limited-time wraps will appear alongside the restaurant's permanent sandwich offerings, which are created with roast beef, bacon, provolone, turkey, veggies, and more.

In addition to enjoying the new wrap offerings, members of Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards club will get a chance to win various prizes that are perfect for summer. For instance, fans who purchase all three wraps between June 5 and June 11 will be in the running to win a limited-edition Jimmy John's branded pool float. (Of course, it could be said that the wraps' bold flavors are reward enough.)