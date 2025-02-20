4 Canadian Beer Brands Worth Trying (While You Still Can)
Although they are on pause for several more weeks, President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff against all Canadian imports remains a looming threat against all U.S.-Canadian trade. If enacted, the tariffs will cause considerable price hikes and potential supply issues for all Canadian-made items — including beer.
In Canada, even the threat of tariffs has already had a negative impact on consumers, with the governments of several provinces, including Ontario, pulling all American-made liquor from store shelves in protest. While such drastic steps have not yet been seen in the U.S., it portends poorly for the availability of Canadian beer should Trump's tariffs go into effect, either from higher prices or cut-off shipments.
In the meantime, while Trump's Canada tariffs have not yet been enacted, Americans should enjoy the diverse world of Canadian beer while they still can. So pick up a few of these Canadian favorites sooner rather than later: Molson, Unibroue, Collective Arts, and Flying Monkeys — and if you love one enough to stock up, you've got about three years before those beers get skunky.
Molson
Molson is not the highest-end brewery on this list, but Canada's oldest brewery has been a national icon for hundreds of years. Molson is so ingrained in Canadian society that what Americans call "beer bellies" may sometimes be called "Molson muscles," one of the only things someone from Canada would say.
Some drinkers of Molson liken it to American-style lagers such as Budweiser or Coors, the latter of which Molson merged with in the 2000s. Among Canadian beer drinkers, Molson also fills a similar role to its American counterparts. The flagship brew, Molson Canadian Lager, can be described as subtly flavored, clean, and crisp, like a lot of successful mass-produced lagers.
Despite pressure from more sophisticated breweries like others on this list, Molson's omnipresent marketing ensures it remains an unavoidable part of the Canadian beer scene. The company recently revived its iconic "I am Canadian" ad campaign, which focused on themes of Canadian nationalism — a timely throwback to Trump's tariff threats.
Unibroue
Unibroue is a world-renowned, Belgian-style brewery based in Chambly, Québec, a suburb of Montréal, where all its beers have been made since 1992. Unfortunately, some U.S.-based fans of Unibroue noticed that its beers were already difficult to find on American shelves prior to the tariff threat. But there are a few worth seeking out if you can find them.
La Fin du Monde is a multiple international award-winning golden tripel, named in honor of early French explorers who reached the land now known as Québec and called it "la fin du monde" — the end of the world. Reviewers note its whispers of orange, lemon, black pepper, and bananas, layered behind stronger notes of wheat and malt — and its considerable 9% ABV.
Another quality Unibroue beer is Blanche de Chambly, the brewery's first ale, which has also won several awards. Reviewers say its uncomplicated coriander and honey wheat flavors give a somewhat cloying but easy-drinking finish.
Collective Arts
The newest brewery on this list, Collective Arts, has brewed a line of distinctive craft beers in Hamilton, Ontario, since 2013. True to its name, Collective Arts' fantastic lineup is canned or bottled with true works of art — unique, limited-edition labels created by emerging artists.
You might not think of Canada when you think of guava, but Collective Arts sources the freshest guava puree possible for its Guava Gose, a solid sour that's a perfect balance of tart and sweet. The 4.9% ABV gose gives off the discernible taste of Himalayan salt, with — of course — flowery notes of guava.
For a heavier drink, Collective Arts also offers its Stranger Than Fiction porter, a roasty, creamy, full-bodied brew with hints of molasses. Some fans of the beer also taste notes of coffee and chocolate, the latter of which is involved in brewing the porter.
Flying Monkeys
Don't let the brewery's unassuming facade fool you; Flying Monkeys is a creative brewery that has helped define the culture of Canadian craft beer since opening in Ontario 21 years ago. The brand strives for unique brews with eye-catching labels and memorable names like "Juicy Ass" (yes, really). So far, Flying Monkeys has brewed more than 50 distinctive beers and won over 75 national and international awards for its excellence.
Rainbows & Smiles is what Flying Monkeys calls a rainbow sherbet double IPA, gracing a strong hoppy flavor with notes of pureed oranges, limes, and raspberries — and what the brewery calls "ribbons of lactose." The result is a beer that's perfect for warm outdoor weather and an unconventional twist to the classic move of pairing an IPA with a backyard barbecue.
Also worth trying is Flying Monkeys' Chocolate Manifesto, a triple chocolate milk stout "for those seeking decadence and transcendence," according to the brewery. This beer uses three different types of chocolate for an incredibly rich, indulgent stout that's big on both chocolate flavor and, with a 10% ABV, alcohol as well.