4 Canadian Beer Brands Worth Trying (While You Still Can)

Although they are on pause for several more weeks, President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff against all Canadian imports remains a looming threat against all U.S.-Canadian trade. If enacted, the tariffs will cause considerable price hikes and potential supply issues for all Canadian-made items — including beer.

In Canada, even the threat of tariffs has already had a negative impact on consumers, with the governments of several provinces, including Ontario, pulling all American-made liquor from store shelves in protest. While such drastic steps have not yet been seen in the U.S., it portends poorly for the availability of Canadian beer should Trump's tariffs go into effect, either from higher prices or cut-off shipments.

In the meantime, while Trump's Canada tariffs have not yet been enacted, Americans should enjoy the diverse world of Canadian beer while they still can. So pick up a few of these Canadian favorites sooner rather than later: Molson, Unibroue, Collective Arts, and Flying Monkeys — and if you love one enough to stock up, you've got about three years before those beers get skunky.