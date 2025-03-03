6 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Kombucha Brands To Avoid Pitch

Kombucha has seemingly popped up all over the place in the past decade. However, it actually has a long history of being touted as a gut-friendly, fermented tea beverage with an abundance of health benefits from probiotics. While we do know that probiotics provide various health benefits, including reduced inflammation, gut health, and increased energy, more research is needed to make definitive conclusions as to the effects of kombucha on overall health. The drink's creation process most often involves black, white, or green tea mixed with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). The SCOBY ferments the sugar and results in a carbonated sour and sweet beverage with ample probiotic content. However, there is a fair amount of diversity in ingredients and additives in commercial kombucha brands and flavors, making clear that not every product on the shelves is quite as healthy as it claims to be.

The most obvious example of an unnecessary additive in kombucha that makes it unhealthy is sugar. The American Health Association (AHA) recommends that adult males consume no more than 36 grams of sugar per day and that women consume no more than 25 grams per day. Additionally, the FDA notes that added sugars should make up less than 10% of the average person's daily calorie intake. With that in mind, we examined the sugar content of top kombucha brands to discover which are the unhealthiest options on the shelves.