How A Colorado Town Became Renowned For Its Peaches

Palisade, Colorado, may be small, though its peaches are anything but. This little town of about 2,500 people, tucked into the Grand Valley along the western slope of the Rockies, is home to some of the juiciest, sweetest peaches you'll ever taste. What makes this small town such a big name in peaches? It's a mix of perfect conditions, a lot of hard work, and a little bit of luck.

The peach-growing tradition in Palisade stretches back to the late 19th century, when settlers transformed the rugged valley into fertile farmland. They built irrigation systems from scratch and figured out how to grow fruit in what seemed like an unlikely spot. By the early 1900s, Palisade peaches were making a name for themselves, and the town was producing peaches in quantities large enough to draw national attention. For those who don't yet know everything about peaches, one bite of Palisade's golden harvest might be all it takes to get hooked.

Today, Palisade's peaches have gone far beyond local fame — they're beloved nationwide. Whether you're passing through to explore the town's orchards or simply grabbing a basket of peaches at a roadside stand, it's clear this little community has turned its signature fruit into a true point of pride.