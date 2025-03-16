Are You Actually Overspending When You Buy Wine By The Glass?

It doesn't take a mathematician to know you're overspending when you order a Costco pizza by the slice instead of buying a whole pie; it's a matter of simple addition. The math gets trickier when you try to determine the most cost-effective way to order wine: by the glass or by the bottle.

Several factors can influence the cost per glass, but it's important to start with one particular: The size of your pour will vary depending on where you are, typically between 5 and 6 ounces based on restaurant protocol. As a result of this variation, there are generally four to six glasses in a bottle of wine. Working under the assumption that there are four glasses at one particular restaurant, if you see a wine option on the menu priced at $18 per glass but the bottle price is $64, it breaks down to $16 a glass — meaning you're saving $8 if you order the bottle. On the same menu, however, you may see a $40 bottle of wine that sells for $10 a glass, which balances out to the same amount. There's nothing wrong with asking your server or the sommelier the size of their pours so you can determine if you'd be overspending by buying the wine by the glass.