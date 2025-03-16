Are You Actually Overspending When You Buy Wine By The Glass?
It doesn't take a mathematician to know you're overspending when you order a Costco pizza by the slice instead of buying a whole pie; it's a matter of simple addition. The math gets trickier when you try to determine the most cost-effective way to order wine: by the glass or by the bottle.
Several factors can influence the cost per glass, but it's important to start with one particular: The size of your pour will vary depending on where you are, typically between 5 and 6 ounces based on restaurant protocol. As a result of this variation, there are generally four to six glasses in a bottle of wine. Working under the assumption that there are four glasses at one particular restaurant, if you see a wine option on the menu priced at $18 per glass but the bottle price is $64, it breaks down to $16 a glass — meaning you're saving $8 if you order the bottle. On the same menu, however, you may see a $40 bottle of wine that sells for $10 a glass, which balances out to the same amount. There's nothing wrong with asking your server or the sommelier the size of their pours so you can determine if you'd be overspending by buying the wine by the glass.
Restaurants keep an eye on the bottom line
There's a reason restaurants charge more than the cost of a bottle of wine divided by four when determining the price per glass. Once a wine is opened, the flavor changes within 24 hours, making today's Pinot Noir taste nothing like it will tomorrow. If the entire bottle isn't sold within a day, proprietors are often forced to pour their profits right down the drain.
Restaurants and bars must monitor their profit margins closely and consider many factors to maximize returns. If the establishment gets a good deal on a case of a particular wine, it may feel comfortable offering it at a lower price, especially if other wines on the wine list provide a better profit margin to compensate for the discount. Some restaurants charge more for the same wine served at another restaurant, which is why there isn't a definitive answer to whether or not you're overspending by buying wine by the glass.
If you're dying to sample an orange wine to pair with your vegan meal, ask the server or sommelier if the wine is available by the glass or if you can test it before committing to purchasing an entire bottle. They may be happy to accommodate you. Just make sure you don't embarrass yourself by making a faux pas like asking for ice.