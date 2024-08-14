The Wine Tasting Mistakes That Make You Look Like A Total Amateur

To the uninitiated, the process of tasting wine can seem a little intimidating. Wine tasting consists of many distinct steps, from swirling the heady beverage in the glass to sipping it in such a manner that you're able to discern every possible flavor note. While it's important to know the vital wine tasting tips for beginners to fully master this process, you should also be aware of how to avoid common newbie mistakes when it comes to sampling wine.

To this end, Daily Meal consulted with Nicki McTague, the chief executive officer of The Infinite Monkey Theorem. This innovative wine shop and tasting space strives to take some of the intimidation out of wine, and McTague is happy to use her expertise to help you avoid common faux pas. For instance, the wine guru is adamant that ice should never be added to wine. As explained by McTague, "Your grandmother may disagree, but adding ice, which will become water, will dull the entire flavor profile." Also, it's important for the tasting area to be smell-neutral, meaning free of external aromas emitted by candles and other items. McTague stated, "In order to capture the aromas which will spark your palate, you can't be distracted by other senses."