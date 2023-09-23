The Unexpected Ingredient That Adds A 'Cheesy' Burst Of Flavor To Your Popcorn

The umami flavor of nutritional yeast has been compared to nuts or cheese. But what exactly is nutritional yeast? The seasoning is actually pretty similar to what you'd use when making some homemade bread. The difference is that nutritional yeast (also called "nooch") is inactivated and made specifically to flavor food. In addition to adding some extra flavor to your dishes, the yeast provides a little bit of extra protein, fiber, and B vitamins, per Healthline.

That cheesy flavor actually comes from the way that it's produced, according to Henry Ford Health. The yeast is grown in a sugar-based product for several days before being deactivated through pasteurization. That deactivated yeast is then rolled out, dried, and turned into flakes. Additional vitamins and minerals can also be added to those flakes before the yeast is sold.

Because its flavor mimics that of cheese, nutritional yeast is often used in vegan macaroni and cheese, queso dip, and sauces.