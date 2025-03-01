The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For Ultra-Soft Cookies

For a pantry staple that usually gets called in for thickening soups or sauces, cornstarch has an unexpected talent: making cookies softer, chewier, and just the right amount of thick. And no, it's not the same as cornmeal (which is made from dried and ground kernels) — this fine, powdery starch is extracted from the endosperm of corn and is prized for its ability to absorb moisture and alter texture.

In cookie dough, cornstarch works alongside flour to create a delicate balance. While flour develops gluten when mixed with liquid, cornstarch steps in to absorb excess moisture while preventing toughness. It all adds up to cookies with a tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture. This tiny adjustment makes a big difference, keeping cookies soft, chewy, and thick without becoming dense or cakey. It's an easy way to achieve that bakery-style chew without any complicated techniques.

Cornstarch plays a role in everything from perfectly crisp chickpeas to super fluffy banana bread. And when it comes to cookies, it's all about enhancing texture. It subtly refines the structure, ensuring each bite stays plush.