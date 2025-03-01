The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For Ultra-Soft Cookies
For a pantry staple that usually gets called in for thickening soups or sauces, cornstarch has an unexpected talent: making cookies softer, chewier, and just the right amount of thick. And no, it's not the same as cornmeal (which is made from dried and ground kernels) — this fine, powdery starch is extracted from the endosperm of corn and is prized for its ability to absorb moisture and alter texture.
In cookie dough, cornstarch works alongside flour to create a delicate balance. While flour develops gluten when mixed with liquid, cornstarch steps in to absorb excess moisture while preventing toughness. It all adds up to cookies with a tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture. This tiny adjustment makes a big difference, keeping cookies soft, chewy, and thick without becoming dense or cakey. It's an easy way to achieve that bakery-style chew without any complicated techniques.
Cornstarch plays a role in everything from perfectly crisp chickpeas to super fluffy banana bread. And when it comes to cookies, it's all about enhancing texture. It subtly refines the structure, ensuring each bite stays plush.
Cornstarch in cookies: how to get the best results
Cornstarch does more than simply soften the cookies — it also helps control spread. By absorbing liquid while limiting gluten development, it prevents cookies from flattening too much in the oven. This leads to a thicker, more uniform shape while maintaining a chewy, tender bite.
A little goes a long way. Some recipes actually benefit from adding just 1 to 2 teaspoons of cornstarch to the dry ingredient mix, and even that small amount makes a noticeable difference. Too much, however, can lead to cookies that feel too crumbly or overly delicate. And to make sure it's all distributed evenly, mix the cornstarch with the dry ingredients before adding them to the dough.
Whether it's for a batch of chocolate chip cookies, a silky pudding, or the crispiest fried chicken, cornstarch is a true kitchen multitasker — it's what separates an ordinary batch of these treats from one that stays perfectly soft for days. If you haven't experimented with it yet, now's the time to see the difference for yourself. A small tweak, a big payoff.