The Secret Ingredient For Super Fluffy Banana Bread Is Cornstarch

Thanks to the simple makeup of a basic banana bread, it can take on many different iterations. The ingredients depend on the recipe, but some of the main elements will generally remain the same; sugar, butter, flour, and eggs are some of the most essential. Other potential ingredients are up for debate or can be swapped out based on personal preference. Whether it be mix-ins like chocolate chips and blueberries or other ingredients like baking soda and baking powder, the choice is up to the individual baker.

While it's good to keep your options open, some ingredients really do make for a truly elevated banana bread, and you shouldn't swap these out for anything. One such secret ingredient for extra fluffy banana bread is cornstarch. Cornstarch is the super-ingredient behind many recipes because it thickens up the end product, making for an extra moist, cake-like texture in baked goods. Bakers can add this powder to anything from soup to pasta dishes, but it especially does well in baking scenarios — as evidenced by what it can do for your banana bread.