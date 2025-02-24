Avoid A Watery Sweet Potato Pie With One Easy Tip

One of the most disappointing things to see when you pull a pie out of the oven is a watery filling. Unfortunately, that can easily happen with any sweet potato pie recipe. That's why Daily Meal asked Lasheeda Perry — dubbed "The Queen of Flavor" — an award-winning pastry chef who "Beat Bobby Flay," for some tips on how to avoid a watery sweet potato pie.

The main culprit behind a watery sweet potato pie is the starchy vegetable taking on too much extra moisture during the boiling or steaming step. However, Perry takes a different approach to preparing them for her pies. "I prefer roasting sweet potatoes over steaming because it preserves their natural sugars and flavor without introducing extra moisture. Roasting allows excess water to evaporate, resulting in a thick, rich purée," she explained. Sure, it takes an hour in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit instead of just 20 minutes in boiling water for a Southern-style sweet potato pie recipe, but the results are well worth the extra time.

Another way to get the best consistency in your sweet potato pie filling is to choose the right liquids for mixing the roasted vegetables and spices together. Perry says, "When it comes to liquids, avoid using regular milk if possible. Instead, opt for heavy cream or evaporated milk—they add creaminess without thinning the batter."