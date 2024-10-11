The Frosting Mistake That's Ruining Your Fresh Batch Of Cookies

A little slather of sweet frosting can take your crank up the craveability factor of your favorite cookie. That said, there are some pitfalls to avoid if you want the icing on your treat to be perfect, and perhaps the most important tip is simply about sitting tight.

Although a fresh-from-the-oven cookie is undeniably delicious, if you opt to frost right away, you're making a critical mistake. A cookie that's too warm won't be an ideal surface for delicate frosting; the moment the spread meets the heat, it can melt, bleed color, or break, resulting in an ill-defined design or downright runny mess.

As far as how long you'll need to sit tight, 30 minutes (for applying royal icing to soft and chewy snickerdoodles, for example) is advised, but some say to wait until the next day to do your frosting. Generally, a good rule of thumb is to make sure your treats feel cool to the touch. And, while waiting is definitely not the fun part, if you want to present cookies that are beautiful to behold, evenly frosted for satisfaction in every bite (and will also make for a less frustrating frosting process), it helps to have patience.