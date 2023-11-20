The Squeeze Bottle Hack For Effortless Cookie Decorating

Decorated cookies are one of those subtle ways to honor any kind of event: a holiday party, a bridal shower, and even a birthday. Regardless of whether you're preparing cookies for an event or just looking for a kid-friendly activity, cookie decorating can be fun — but a little difficult considering the cookie's size. When it comes to keeping that icing in control, try using a squeeze bottle instead of a piping bag or plastic bag.

While cutting the corner off of the plastic bag is an option, a squeeze bottle offers much more control over how much icing can flow. The more you squeeze it, the more icing will be released, but if you don't squeeze it all, the icing remains in the bottle; you don't have to stress about it going all over the place. Plus, controlling how much icing is released makes for neater, more precisely decorated cookies and can allow you to create more complex designs without necessarily having the skills of an artist.