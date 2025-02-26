14 Ways To Upgrade Pinto Beans

All hail, the humble pinto bean! These popular but totally unassuming beans show up time and time again in dishes, and are perhaps most commonly used as the base of refried beans — and for good reason, too. Pinto beans have the perfect balance of creaminess to nuttiness, which allows them to break down beautifully while retaining their flavor. Plus, they're immensely versatile and work well with other taste notes, so they can slip in and out of dishes seamlessly.

However, how do you allow pinto beans to stand up on their own, instead of being swallowed up in other recipes? Well, it turns out that there are plenty of ways to make pinto beans the star of the show and upgrade them with other elements that allow them to really stand out. By adding creamier or meatier flavors, you can bring out the nuttiness of the beans, while adding unexpected alcoholic ingredients can give them a mellowness and accentuate their slightly savory notes. Certain cooking methods can also change up the texture of the beans and turn them into a tasty snack or appetizer. It's time to change the game on pintos, folks.