The Flavored Salt Emeril Lagasse Uses In (Almost) Everything

Emeril Lagasse has compiled plenty of cooking secrets over the years, but there's one he is willing to share: the seasoning the celebrity chef uses in almost everything he makes. Lagasse revealed to Restaurant Hospitality that the one ingredient he slips into his dishes is humble, unassuming celery salt. Lagasse says, "I use it in almost everything. People don't usually guess that it's in there, but I can tell you that it adds oomph to many dishes." He went on to explain that he is so stealthy there are people who work with him who don't realize he sprinkles it into recipes. He states, "My test kitchen team was very surprised when I shared this secret with them."

Lagasse, the same chef who says the first meal he recommends for beginner chefs is roast chicken, not so secretly uses his fave seasoning in his fried chicken, his bloody mary, and even in the butter he crafts for his garlic bread. With the cat out of the bag, you might be wondering what's in celery salt. It's exactly what it sounds like, a savory blend of ground celery seeds and salt. The celery taste is subtle since it's made with a 2-to-1 ratio of salt to ground celery seeds. Eventually, you get some peppery and grassy notes followed by a tinge of bitterness.