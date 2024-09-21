The Game-Changing Seasoning Your Burgers Aren't Complete Without

For those unfamiliar with celery salt, it's exactly what its name suggests: regular salt that's been mixed with celery seeds. Depending on where you get your kitchen supplies, you may also find versions that use other parts of the veggie, like the stalks and leaves instead of the seeds. No matter which one you choose, though, the resulting blend of seasonings should taste salty, with a distinct grassy flavor and a touch of intriguing bitterness.

So, how do you go about blending it with your patties? The good news is that it's extremely simple. For every 1 ½ pounds of ground beef you have in a mixing bowl, add half a teaspoon of celery salt to it. Toss the two together until they're nice and incorporated. If you want to spike your patties with any extra seasoning, like black pepper, feel free to follow up the celery salt with it.

Once the ground beef is nice and seasoned, flatten it into patties (don't worry if they're not perfectly round – embrace your patties' imperfections). Then, you can start grilling. If you're a big fan of the salt, you can add a teeny bit of extra celery salt on top of the cooked patties to lend them some extra flavor before serving.