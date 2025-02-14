Aldi Shoppers Are Bewitched By These Absolutely Massive Grapes

Aldi is known for getting its shoppers excited about new and amazing products. That's one reason why the Aldi Finds section of the store is so popular, but other places in the store have some eye-widening products as well. Case in point: the Autumn Crisp grapes that are actually bigger than some people's eyes!

Customers on social media have been shocked by the large size of these grapes. One Reddit poster said "I've never seen grapes this big," which came with photos of the grapes next to an egg and a spoon for size comparison. (The grapes are about half the size of the egg and about the same size as the spoon.) On Facebook, users rave about how crunchy, juicy, and delicious the grapes are, with some saying that Autumn Crisp grapes are their favorite type. Users on TikTok have leaned into the ASMR of it all, posting videos of the crispy snap of the flesh when customers bite into one.

Some fans of the grapes have been waiting for their return since last year. Since Aldi sources its food, especially its produce, from local farmers so that the items are fresh and in season, you may get lucky to find Autumn Crisp grapes in your local store right around now, too.